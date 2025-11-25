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Whitepaper Whitepaper
Universal Semantic Layer : The foundation for instant, actionable, agentic analytics
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Semantic Layer

for AI & BI

  • One unified semantic
    foundation
  • Zero metric drift,
    highest AI accuracy
  • 1000x faster analytics
    at Infinite Scale scale
  • >50% cloud cost
    savings

One View, One Meaning, One Truth

Unified, Consistent, Trusted Semantic Foundation for Higher-Quality AI+BI

  • From data silos to one semantic truth

    From data silos to one semantic truth

    Create one business view of data across disparate sources — unifying how data is defined and understood

    From data silos to one semantic truth - Plus Icon
  • Data democratization across the enterprise

    Data democratization across the enterprise

    Simplify and accelerate how technical and business teams use data through one shared data language

    Data democratization across the enterprise - Plus Icon
  • AI + BI speak the same language

    AI + BI speak the same language

    Ground dashboards and models in one semantic foundation for consistent answers everywhere

    AI + BI speak the same language - Plus Icon
  • Governance without slowdown

    Governance without slowdown

    Control policies and access centrally across systems — while teams create and ship at velocity

    Governance without slowdown - Plus Icon

BI Consistency

Zero Metric Drift.
Zero Debates.

  • Consistent definitions, metrics & logic
  • Same answers across tools and teams
  • Prevents local tweaks, extracts or shadow logic

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Zero Metric Drift. <br> Zero Debates. - Plus Icon Heading

AI Accuracy 

Limit Hallucination.
Deliver Trusted AI.

  • AI grounded in semantic context
  • Build smarter, sharper, safer agents
  • Industry-leading >90% accuracy

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Limit Hallucination. <br> Deliver Trusted AI. - Plus Icon Heading

Performance No Other
Semantic Layer Can Match

1000X Faster

Lightning-Fast Analytics, Delivered on Your Stack

Lightning-Fast Analytics, Delivered on Your Stack - plus Lightning-Fast Analytics, Delivered on Your Stack - Minus

Instant answers with speed-of-thought analytics on your existing warehouse/lakehouse and BI

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Infinite Scale - Billions of Rows Scale

Billions of Rows, Thousands of Concurrent Users, Zero Limits

Billions of Rows, Thousands of Concurrent Users, Zero Limits - plus Billions of Rows, Thousands of Concurrent Users, Zero Limits - Minus

Consistent performance at any data scale or concurrency level, without letting warehouse and BI costs escalate

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50% Cloud Savings

Massive Savings on Your Cloud Bill

Massive Savings on Your Cloud Bill - plus Massive Savings on Your Cloud Bill - Minus

Cost-aware query execution and optimal use of expensive compute resources that cut your cloud bills by half

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The Trust and Performance Layer
for Your Stack

Customers

Responses in less than 5 seconds on 500 billion transactions at a global bank
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Global sports betting company migrates SSAS to Kyvos for deeper analytics
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Global fintech ends analytical silos with Kyvos
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Pharmacy chain delivers self-service analytics for 20,000+ suppliers
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Leading from the front. Recognized by the best.

Ready to Add
Semantic Layer for AI & BI?

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