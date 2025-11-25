Semantic Layer
One View, One Meaning, One Truth
Unified, Consistent, Trusted Semantic Foundation for Higher-Quality AI+BI
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From data silos to one semantic truth
Create one business view of data across disparate sources — unifying how data is defined and understood
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Data democratization across the enterprise
Simplify and accelerate how technical and business teams use data through one shared data language
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AI + BI speak the same language
Ground dashboards and models in one semantic foundation for consistent answers everywhere
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Governance without slowdown
Control policies and access centrally across systems — while teams create and ship at velocity
BI Consistency
Zero Metric Drift.
Zero Debates.
AI Accuracy
Limit Hallucination.
Deliver Trusted AI.
Performance No Other
Semantic Layer Can Match
1000X Faster
Lightning-Fast Analytics, Delivered on Your Stack
Instant answers with speed-of-thought analytics on your existing warehouse/lakehouse and BI
Scale
Billions of Rows, Thousands of Concurrent Users, Zero Limits
Consistent performance at any data scale or concurrency level, without letting warehouse and BI costs escalate
50% Cloud Savings
Massive Savings on Your Cloud Bill
Cost-aware query execution and optimal use of expensive compute resources that cut your cloud bills by half
Query
Response Time
.
.
Annual
Cloud Cost
.
.
of Data
Query
Response Time
10 Sec
<1 Sec82% faster
Annual
Cloud Cost
$650K
$210K65% savings
of Data
Query
Response Time
17 Sec
<3 Sec82% faster
Annual
Cloud Cost
$1.4M
$480K63% savings
of Data
Query
Response Time
25 Sec
<3 Sec82% faster
Annual
Cloud Cost
$2.3M
$760K70% savings