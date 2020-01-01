BI Acceleration on all your Data.
Any BI tool. Instant Insights.
Make intelligent business decisions by analyzing years of data in seconds.
Fastest Insights
Find those game-changing insights faster than ever before.
Deep Exploration
Go deep into every metric that matters and make informed business decisions.
Unlimited Scale
Scale limitlessly with your growing data and users without impacting performance.
Reduced Querying Costs
Fire unlimited queries without any additional costs.
SMART OLAP â„¢
Bridge the gap between technology limitations and your business needs.
Create a semantic layer for your enterprise with our Smart OLAP technology and deep dive into trillions of data points effortlessly to uncover insights that were simply impossible before.
SCALABLE
Freedom from limitations.
Freedom to explore.
Donâ€™t let your BI tool limit you – analyze any amount of data, with high concurrency, and still get instant response times.
INTELLIGENT
Learn as you go.
Grow as you learn.
Bring intelligence into your analysis with our machine-learning powered Smart Recommendation Engine.
PERFORMANT
Talk to your data.
Itâ€™ll talk back to you.
Interact with your data like never before. Roll up, drill down, slice and dice in seconds.
ELASTIC
Consume what you need.
Conserve what you donâ€™t.
Scale up and down without disruption for consistent performance during peak loads and release resources during lean periods.
Experience the Kyvos Magic!
Analyze
1000x
More Data
Make your decisions based on a strong foundation of many years of data.
Get
200x
Faster Queries
Donâ€™t let the weight of data slow down your decision making.
Become
50x
Cost-effective
High-performance with added benefit of cost savings.
See what Our Customers have Achieved.
Walgreens’ 10000+ vendors and partners use Tableau dashboards on Kyvos to make timely and critical decisions transforming SCM efficiency and saving costs.
Barclays leverages Tableau on Kyvos to analyze 100s of billions of risk points across multiple assets spread over years of data.
Adobe knows what their 230 million customers love, want and expect, thanks to Customer 360 with Tableau on Kyvos.
What can You Achieve with Us?
Accelerate Cloud BI
Enhance BI performance and drive adoption by delivering seamless user experience.
Save costs on Cloud Data Warehouse
Enable self-serve, interactive access on Snowflake, BigQuery, and Redshift, while managing your BI costs effectively.
Solve complex business use cases
Create an accurate representation of business requirements and achieve high performance.
Supercharge BI tool performance
Delight your business users by delivering instant BI on their favorite tools.
Replace SSAS with next-gen OLAP
Migrate your SSAS cubes to the cloud with a simple, no-fuss migration utility.
Use Excel for big data analytics
Enable live connections from Excel and liberate your users from the pain of learning a new tool.
Eliminate data silos
Build a single source of truth across your enterprise by creating a massively scalable OLAP cube.
Migrate legacy platforms
Upgrade your traditional EDW, such as Teradata, Oracle, Netezza, to a cloud-based BI acceleration platform.
Prevent cluster resource exhaustion
Optimize resource utilization of critical BI applications, relieving your shared cluster from heavy workloads.
Semantic Layer with a Difference.
Not all semantic layers are the same. Most fail on performance.
With Kyvos semantic layer, you can achieve high performance across all queries without worrying about the complexity of your data.